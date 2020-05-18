Park Omaha enforcement resumes Monday

Beginning May 18, Park Omaha announced regular parking enforcement will be reintroduced with plans to restore full parking operations June 1.

People should begin using garages for long term parking.

All parking violations except for expired meters are now being enforced. Safety violations like obstructing traffic or a fire hydrant will be cited.

Overtime parking will result in one warning then a citation for the next infraction.

Payment at meters will be required June 1. Those who fail to pay the meter will be given one warning before being cited.

More details can be found at Park Omaha’s website.