Parents upset over refunds from Elkhorn Soccer Club

Youth baseball players in Nebraska can hit the diamond next month, but soccer fields will stay empty.

COVID-19 exposure makes it unsafe for a close contact sport. 6 News has heard from some parents who are raising a yellow card on a refund plan.

They can’t watch their kids play this summer but these parents want to see a full refund from Elkhorn Soccer Club.

“Because we received nothing for those costs and our family has to absorb that. I work so that I can pay for sports for my kids,” said Naomi Barr, a parent.

The Elkhorn Soccer Club offers parents three refund options:

Donate their entire paid fee to the program

Get full credit with extras like clinics

50 percent cash back if parents prove a hardship

“I want a reason why they can’t give you a full refund and if they have the ability to ask for our financials -- why can’t we have the ability to get theirs, either?” asked Tony Jimenez, a parent.

Bruce O’Neel, executive director of the Elkhorn Athletic Association, agreed to a phone interview. He said the three-tier refund pitch is the best option in these economic times and not meant to be a financial penalty to parents.

“We can’t write checks for everyone, so if you offer value -- that’s important,” O’Neel said.

Value over cash refunds because money has already been spent or obligated for leases, insurance, coaches, and staff pay -- among other expenses.

“If it were a choice I could make after the refund, I would have gladly donated $50 to $100 but because they took the initiative to make that for me, it’s wrong,” said Natasha Jimenez, a parent.

Registration fees from about 1,000 kids brought in $250,000.

“How much money in cash reserves? No, I can’t because it isn’t enough to pay everybody back,” O’Neel said.

O’Neel said that’s why the three refund options are the best play if the organization wants to survive and advance past the pandemic.

These parents said they paid for the right to question that call.

Parents paid from about $100 to $200 for each child in non-select soccer, depending on the age group. The Elkhorn Soccer Club director said the nonprofit received federal payroll assistance to pay nine full-time staffers for two months.

Soccer is one of five sports run by the organization.