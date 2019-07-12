Parents sue Millard school district over sex assault conviction

The parents of a Millard South student are suing Millard Public Schools, as well as several school officials, over the child sex assault conviction of a former assistant principal.

Matthew Fedde was sentenced to 18 to 24 years in prison this past December. He took a plea deal after he was charged with having relations with the 15-year-old student.

In the new lawsuit, the parents say Principal Heidi Weaver, assistant principals Michelle Klug and Andrew Pinkall, and former Assistant Principal Kip Colony missed several key warnings signs that something was going on.

The lawsuit claims Colony, Klug, and Pinkall saw the student going into Fedde’s office multiple times a week. The allegedly asked Fedde about the visits but failed to take any step to stop the inappropriate interaction.

As this was going on, multiple school employees were allegedly overhearing students describing the relationship between Fedde and the students.

There were even alleged discussions among Millard Public Schools administration. However, the lawsuit claims no person took any action to stop the relationship, outside of telling Fedde to be careful.

Klug allegedly told law enforcement that Fedde blew her off when she gave him that warning.

She also reported a time where she noticed the student leave Fedde’s office after school when no student should have been in the office.

Outside of having conversations with Pinkall and Colony, the lawsuit claims nothing was done to intervene in the situation before Fedde was arrested, and administrators didn't talk to law enforcement until after Fedde was arrested.

Fedde was arrested only after the student’s father found a journal the student wrote detailing the relationship, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims the administration did not share anything they noticed about the relationship between Fedde and the student with the parents.

The parents say when they went to Millard Public Schools about bullying the student was receiving following Fedde’s arrest, administrators told them the best course of action was for the student to ignore it.

The parents are demanding a jury trial over the matter.