Parents of Maine girl injured in drive-by shooting look for answers

The parents of a little girl injured during a drive-by shooting in Maine are looking for answers and justice for their daughter.

Emah Frost, 7, was playing in her room when she was injured in a drive-by shooting. (Source: Family/WABI)

“This is not something that any child should have to endure. Ever,” said Chuck Frost, the girl’s father.

Davina Petchonka and Chuck Frost, the parents of 7-year-old Emah Frost, spoke with WABI from the hospital where she is recovering.

“We keep thinking it’s a nightmare that we can’t wake up from,” Chuck Frost said.

A nightmare that began the instant Chuck Frost and Petchonka heard gunshots in their apartment Friday night. They were in the kitchen of their apartment and Emah, along with their other young daughter, were in the next room.

“They decided they were going to go in their bedroom and play and we had a couple of friends up visiting us. And we were sitting in the kitchen and the next thing you hear is ‘pop pop pop.’ She (Petchonka) asked me if it sounded like a gunshot,” Frost said.

Petchonka said she “freaked out” when she heard gunfire and went to check on her kids.

“I went towards the sound, which was in their room, and that’s when I saw her," Petchonka said. “She was just kind of standing, looking at me and so I ran toward her and grabbed her shirt. And I scooped her up and took her to the kitchen and told them to call 911, and I put a towel on her until everybody showed up.”

Emah continues to fight, even with the bullet still inside her chest.

“It’s lodged in her vertebrae. It missed her spinal cord by an inch. It pierced her right lung so she is on oxygen,” Chuck Frost said.

Her parents say they are grateful she's alive.

“I thought I was going to lose her. I really did. She’s trying so hard to make it through this,” Petchonka said.

They say they will not be returning to the home. It’s too scary for their daughter.

“They need to be caught and put away. That way no other family has go through this,” Frost said.

Police continue to investigate, and Emah’s parents hope anyone with information will contact authorities.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Emah's name.

More than $14,000 has been raised so far, and the couple says they are truly thankful.

Copyright 2020 WABI via Gray Media, Inc. All rights reserved.