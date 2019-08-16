Parents concerned over unmonitored crosswalk at elementary school

Parents at Carriage Hill Elementary in Papillion have some safety concerns involving a lack of assistance at a crosswalk near the school.

School policy says that a crossing guard should be at the crosswalk as children are passing, but one parent reached out to 6 News saying there weren’t any for the first two days of school.

The principal of the elementary school Kelcy Tapp addresses the concern.

“ I know for sure I talked to the person who was down there on Tuesday so I know someone was down there for the first day of school, I’m still trying to figure out what happened Wednesday,” said Tapp.

According to Tapp, a letter was sent home to parents outlining drop-off and pick-up for the school. It explains that there will be no crossing guard before 7:50 a.m.

“Student safety is our number one priority and something we continuously try and tweak and refine to make the systems better,” said Tapp.

On Monday, 6th-grade crossing guards will monitor the crosswalk.

School officials also urge parents to contact the office with any safety concerns.

