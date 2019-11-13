Parental checks protect kids from online predators

Despite her parent's best efforts to protect her, the 11-year-old fell victim. It happened through a video chatting app on her phone.

“He would tell her to do things to herself,” said her mother, who 6 News is choosing not to identify to protect her daughter.

The girl was targeted, enticed, and exploited.

The Nebraska State Patrol says technology has caused child pornography cases in our state to grow ten-fold in the last decade. Regarding statistics, from October 2017 to October 2019, the Nebraska ICAC taskforce reported 521 documented complaints for manufacturing, distribution and possession of child pornography and 127 cases of child enticement. The taskforce reviewed and/or investigated 1,760 cybertips and made 85 arrests for child exploitation during this date range.

The messages are permanently seared into this Omaha mother's memory, and not by choice.

“He would tell her things she wanted to hear,” she said.

What started as a simple privilege is now an investigation with the Omaha Police Department’s cyber team.

“We wanted her to have her phone for safety purposes,” said the mother. “We even said to her she can’t have social media and that we’ll do random phone checks.”

On one of those checks, her mother discovered an app called "Likee."

“It’s just a social media app, so they could put videos up," the mother said. "That’s when I noticed that strangers can message you.”

To her horror, in a place in the app called "Stranger’s Messages," she found several.

“I just noticed a very inappropriate picture, so she had a gentleman message her,” the mother said.

He wanted her daughter to message her back.

“She said, 'No, I’m only 11-years-old.' And he says, 'Well I’m 9, so it’s OK,' ” said the mother, describing the conversation she found.

Eventually, the argument worked, and one picture turned into many more.

“From there, it just stemmed to every time she would say 'no,' he would tell her, 'Well, I’m going to post your pictures online,' ” mom said. “He said 'I’m going to show everybody these pictures.' He just kept coming at her, so she ended up doing what he wanted.”

Scott Haugaard, an investigative sergeant with the Nebraska State Patrol Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, says this family’s case is far from alone.

“This year alone, to date, we had about 910 cyber tips from the National Center,” he said. “Compared to about 10 years ago, we used to get about 100 a year.”

Haugaard’s unit investigates tips statewide, including ones from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“We compare the images,” investigator Tom Giffee said. “We look at the material and determine what we believe.”

He said if there’s any sign a legitimate victim may be involved, the case is immediately escalated.

“First we determine if there is a child victim and identify whether the image is current,” Giffee said. “We try and figure out what we can do within hours. If we find something where we have a live child victim, it’s kind of all-hands-on-deck.”

“You log in, and you’re free to roam and play. This is a pedophile’s playground,” mom said.

It’s a playground she’s working to tear down.

“My goal is more people will be aware of these apps," she said. "Ultimately my goal is to get this app shut down,” she said. “They’re delivering a predator straight into our house.”

That predator stole a part of her daughter’s innocence.

“This person just brought her into a very grown-up world that she herself wasn’t ready for,” mom said, holding back tears. “Nobody wants to see their child hurting and feel unsafe.”

The family is slowly healing by taking back control. The daughter shared some very hard lessons learned in a letter she wrote to peers:

“Don’t do things you shouldn’t, and always ask your parents first,” the mother read. “If you’re hiding something like this, just tell your mom or dad. It will make you feel better.”

It’s a difficult story to tell, mom said, but they tell it now in hopes of saving others from the same fate.

“Our daughter’s story is, there’s something taken from her, but at the end of the day, she truly is safe," mom said. "But for so many kids out there, that’s not the case for them."

Sgt. Haugaard encourages parental involvement.

“Know what’s happening in your kid’s life," he said. "Don’t be afraid to search their phones and talk to them about applications they’re using.”

He also said that if you notice any new apps or have questions, you can always contact the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

“I also bring it back to an old-school adage: Don’t talk to strangers,” he said. “When they’re little we teach them don’t talk to strangers. This needs to be applied to technology, too.”