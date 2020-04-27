Paradise lost: Bellevue motor home park, damaged by flood, gets demolished

Work crews began knocking down contaminated and condemned buildings at Bellevue’s Paradise Lakes motor home park.

Paradise Lakes flooded in June, 2019. (WOWT)

That area was totaled after last spring's floodwaters ran through the community.

CONTINUED COVERAGE: Heartland Flood

The buildings have sat empty for almost a year, but this morning demolition started after what some say was a long wait.

“There's been some added crime down here just some thefts, arson calls and things like that,” said Patrick Crow, a nearby property owner.

Crow owns a building a stone's throw away from what's left of Paradise Lakes. He says last spring there was about eight feet of water covering his building

“A lot of added work on top of just running a business,” Crow said. “You start out not knowing exactly how to go about getting back on your feet. But a lot of the people down here did just that and we all want to see this area come back to life.”

It will take some time to clean up and tear down all this mess left behind by the flood. A lot of work has to happen before this place can come back to life.

“If they can average two a day, it could be anywhere from the end of August, probably through the end of September before all the debris is removed. The grading is taking place, the seeding, etcetera,” said Mike Christensen, Bellevue’s Chief Building Inspector.

Christensen says there are some common household items that are hazardous in some of the homes that must be separated and disposed of properly. He says it's important to get this place cleaned up.

“It’s a draw for kids and stuff who want to come down here. It’s hazardous. It’s in the best interest of the general public to have this all cleaned up,” he said.

Christensen says this area is still zoned as residential and there is some interest in the property.

“Hopefully a development of some sort will happen right away. After that, it doesn't really matter what it is. Just somebody cleans it up and cares about what's going on down here,” Christensen said.

The City of Bellevue is hoping to get some help from FEMA to help cover the more than $1.4 million it will take to demolish the homes in Paradise Lakes.