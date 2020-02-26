Paradise Lakes set to be demolished in 30 days

A mobile home park in Bellevue has sat contaminated for nearly a year. And now, its the news many have been waiting for, the city is on the cusp of getting the homes torn down.

Wednesday, Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike told 6 News the city plans to start demolition of the 200-plus homes in about 30 days.

People who lived in Paradise Lakes have dealt with everything from house fires to looters rummaging through their condemned homes -- stealing pieces identifications, credit cards, and other personal items.

Floodwaters wiped out the mobile homes last March; the owner failing to come up with funds to get them torn down, which has left it largely in the city's hands.

“We've decided we just need to get the demo done,” said Mayor Hike.

For nearly a year now the city's been trying to work out a way to get the demos done without sticking taxpayers with upwards of a $1.4 million bill. The city is confident the federal government will help them out.

“We do have a pretty good assurance from FEMA that we will be reimbursed for the cost,” said the mayor.

Now the push is on to get the homes torn down before temperatures heat up.

“We want to get it done before the weather starts getting warm and it creates more issues,” said Mayor Hike.

People living nearby told 6 News earlier this year, they’re all too familiar with those issues.

“Oh, the smells, oh my God, when the wind blows a certain way . . . yeah, they just need to get rid of it,” said one of them.

The city has little more paperwork to get done before starting the job.

“We have most of the owners of the individual units have signed off and any their lenders that have an interest in - have acknowledged that we're going to demo it,” said the mayor.

As for how long it will take to get all the homes torn down, the city estimates up to two months.

The city noted, the next step is for the owner of the mobile park to get the property sold; preferably to a buyer who will put home's back up.

The mayor also mentions that there’s one very interested potential buyer at this time.

