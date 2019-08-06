Paradise Lakes faces major delays to demolition

The demolition of Paradise Lakes has hit some major delays. The City of Bellevue was aiming to have the mobile home park torn down this summer, but it’s now most likely to begin in the winter.

Inside Paradise Lakes Home, Tuesday August 6, 2019

"Our biggest goal right now is just protecting the tax payers,” said Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike.

The owner of Paradise Lakes isn’t going to pay to the homes bulldozed, so the city is stepping in to take on the expense.

“What we need to do is make sure we're taking out some good secure liens on the property so the attorneys are working through the method there,” said Mayor Hike.

Meanwhile a handful of homeowners have hired a private contractor to get the job done. Belongings destroyed by the floodwaters still sit rotting in many of the homes. The mayor said there’s only one way the city will go in anytime soon.

"The minute we think there might be a health or safety issue down there, if the public was getting in there, or if was creating problems somehow outside the boundaries of the subdivision we'd probably just have to go in there and demo it,” said Mayor Hike.

The nearby Green Acres mobile home park demolition is expected to begin as early as later this month. The owners of the mobile home park will be paying to tear down the homes.

