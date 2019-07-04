Parades, food, music and fun all part of the metro Fourth of July celebration

Neighborhoods across the metro are taking a red-white-and-blue time-out to celebrate American independence.

For many, that means parades to set the stage for a day and night of revelry.

The Skylark Cryer neighborhood was among them. Neighbors gathered around 118th and Cedar on this Fourth of July as they’ve done for about a decade.

Organizer Laura Lyle said, “It makes us aware of our neighborhood. Sometimes you know your immediate neighbor and you see someone and it’s, ‘Oh I didn’t know you were this close.”

Organizer Bev Hornig said, “It’s just a good way to get to know your neighbors and have fun.”

And they do have fun. People come from everywhere to check out the parade. Tony Koziol made sure his grandson got involved.

“He’s 2-years-old, Nolan. He enjoys coming down here. He wants to go for a walk. We got this wagon for him. We restored the wagon so we’re anxious to get into the parade.”

This parade is all about the children in the neighborhood. Many of them get all dressed up to show their patriotism.

Sam Tostal said, “It’s fun. Everybody’s here. All friends around us. It’s just fun to be around all my friends.”

Teddy Keating said, “We’ve been coming here for like five years so this is kind of a tradition that we do.”

This is a celebration of country and community and they make sure everyone knows what the celebration is about.

Kim Keating said, “It just really creates a sense of community in our neighborhood.” Busy schedules can make that difficult but, “we can always count on this Fourth of July parade to get together and have a great time and celebrate our freedom.”

Organizers said all the food, fun and music is paid for through donations.