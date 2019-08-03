Parade launches Saturday fun at Native Omaha Days

The weather set a fine stage for the festivities at Native Omaha Days on Saturday.

And that stage was filled with the dazzle of everything from beautiful floats to miniature cars in a celebration dating back to 1976.

The weeklong event is celebrated every two years and is aimed at promoting social and general welfare, granting scholarships and creating recreational activities for the neighborhoods of North Omaha.

Music filled the air as drill teams strutted their stuff down the street and 72-year-old Sandra couldn't stop her dancing feet.

“This is like a legend to me,” she said. “I've been marching since I was back there in the Elks. So to see this and to see how everybody came together, it's a blessing to me. Because I've been sick and I can't get in there with my team. But I'm gonna root 'em on. This is the best thing that ever happened to me today. I just love it."

The party continues into the night with a homecoming dance starting at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel on Cass St.

You can buy tickets online or at the door.