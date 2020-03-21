Papio senior hopes for a shot at state track meet

Nyarial Nyoak is a senior at Papillion-La Vista High School who competes in track and field.

Papillion-La Vista's Nyarial Nyoak stretches at the school's track while training on Saturday, 3/21/20. (Rex Smith)

Coming into her final year, she had hopes of setting the school's record in the 100 meter hurdle event, and to earn a medal at the state championships.

Those plans became harder when she fractured her T3 and T4 vertebrae in her back last July.

“Coming back, it was kind of a struggle, you know? Sometimes I was really fatigued and tired. My back kind of hurt sometimes when I was doing specific workouts, but you know, I kept pushing,” said Nyoak.

She worked extra hard to get strong and be ready for her final chance to reach her goals as a high school athlete, but she's wondering if she'll even get the chance with all spring athletics put on hold.

“All this hard work right now, I kind of just hope it is worth it,” said Nyoak.