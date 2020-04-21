Papillion woman faces assault charge after attacking nurse

A Papillion woman is behind bars after she attacked a nurse at CHI Health Midlands.

The victim, who 6 News is not naming, was attempting to treat 26-year-old Laura Stephenson last night.

Stephenson was brought into the hospital by Papillion Police after being picked up during a call earlier in the evening.

Police tell us she severely intoxicated.

The nurse was repeatedly slapped and spit at by Stephenson. Now Stephenson is facing a 3rd-degree felony assault of a health care worker charge.

"There is a state statute that protects health care workers in these types of situations. And it is very appreciative that we have this because our health care workers are trying to get a job done,” said Papillion Chief Scott Lyons.

The nurse is expected to be okay.

While these types of crimes aren't common, Chief Lyons says they do happen and they're taken seriously.

"Especially at this time, you know when we have this pandemic and we have a lot of other things that are taking precedent over these types of cases, it's really unfortunate that a health care worker had to deal with this instead of trying to do her job,” said Lyons.

Because of the coronavirus, Stephenson’s court date and bond have not been set. She's currently in the Sarpy County Jail.

