Papillion vehicle-pedestrian fatal crash investigation complete

The Papillion Police Department has completed its investigation regarding the vehicle-pedestrian accident on August, 20, in downtown Papillion that resulted in the death of 10-year-old Abigail Whitford.

Papillion Police stated that according to witnesses, Abby Whitford, a fifth-grader at Trumble Park Elementary, was crossing Washington Street in a crosswalk with her brother near Second Street when a northbound vehicle struck her. Whitford later died from her injuries.

The 19-year-old driver remained at the scene, the report stated.

The investigation has completed and is being forwarded to the Sarpy County Attorney's Office for review and consideration of charges, according to a release.

