Papillion updates recreation closures, UNO plans for fall semester

According to a post on Facebook from Papillion Landing, all Papillion recreation Department Facilities will remain closed until May 31, with the exception of the Farmers Market which will be opening with modified operations on May 20.

The Papio Bay Pool will not be open for Memorial Day, all SumTur Ampitheather Programming is canceled through May, and all playground facilities are still closed.

The trails in the parks and the green spaces remain open.

UNO plans for the fall semester

In a virtual meeting Monday, the University of Omaha's Chancellor Gold discussed plans for the fall semester amid COVID-19 challenges.

The school may operate in a hybrid format this fall with some courses being offered traditionally on campus and others offered remotely. Staff options are also being considered, according to UNOs Media Relations Coordinator.

"Basically, we’re doing everything we can here at UNO to keep students on track and progressing toward their degrees, but making adjustments to courses are offered as circumstances dictate," their representative wrote.