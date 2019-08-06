Papillion teens shot by airsoft gun

A group of Papillion teens shaken after someone shot them with an airsoft gun.

After the country's deadly weekend, one of the boys says he can't help thinking "what if"?

"If that had been a real gun, both of my friends would have been dead," 13-year-old Aaron Streeter said. "Because they got shot in the head and the chest. Multiple times."

Aaron and his friends were spending the afternoon at the First Street Plaza splash pad when suddenly they were attacked.

"So he waited until the light turned green and then he just shot us so he could drive off," Aaron said pointing to where the truck had been.

The boys were shot at 20 to 25 times with plastic airsoft pellets. Most of the remnants had been handed over to the police but we were able to find two on the ground.

Aaron was struck in the knee. His two friends were hit in the head and chest.

He pointed to the spot on his knee, there's no bruise left behind. His scars are more than skin deep.

"When I do come out here, I try not to be paranoid," Aaron said. "But it's kind of hard not to after what happened."

He's not alone in that thinking -- his mom feels the same.

"To think that they were just down here playing, and what if it was a real gun, you know what I mean," Jen Streeter said. "There was nothing I could have done about it. I didn't think I needed to worry about it."

After the El Paso and Dayton shootings this weekend, Jen can't stop that fear from creeping in.

"Within the past couple of days, with the recent events, it's hard not to think -- well where can we go that we're gonna be okay," she said.

Jen posted what happened on the neighbors' page, one response really stuck with her. "Boys will be boys."

"Whether it was an airsoft gun or a real gun, that's the kind of thing that can do damage," Jen said. "Either mentally or physically depending on what kind of bullets and what kind of airsoft gun they have. So please just don't dismiss it. I would encourage parents and I would encourage people not to dismiss it as boys will be boys type of mentality."

Moving forward, she wants her son to continue to be observant -- and not let the "what ifs" control his life.

"Be aware, be cautious of your surroundings," she said. "But try not to live your life in fear. Because then it's robbing you of your own happiness, really."

Aaron was able to give police a description of the car the shots came from. Police are on the lookout for a newer dark silver or grey pick up truck. If anyone has information about what happened, they're encouraged to call.