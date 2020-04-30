Papillion teacher uses assignment to remind students of good news amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused all of us to change our routines, and for some children, it's even harder to adjust to these different times.

One Papillion-La Vista teacher noticed a few of her students were having a hard time. A "new assignment" is helping them out.

This is Alison Preston's 5th-grade class meeting through zoom.

One of their assignments is to journal about their experience with the changes coronavirus has brought.

Alison Preston said, "They're all at different spots, and feeling different ways at different times. Just like we all are."

She realized through these journals that the kids were seeing a lot of coronavirus coverage, and it appeared to be stressful for some.

Recently, she was scrolling through social media when she saw something that gave her an idea.

"John Krasinski's Some Good News popped up,” said Preston. After watching, she felt better, and she felt inspired to share that with her students. "It might feel crazy at times. There's a lot of mixed emotions, but there's still a lot of good going on in this world."

So they watched an episode of the show together during a zoom class. When she saw how the kids responded, she knew exactly how to bring this closer to home for them.

"So I told them we were going to make our own version called More Good News,” said Preston.

She asked the class to make their own good news signs, and send in a video of them sharing good news going on in their lives.

"This is just another thing that's making them feel good and happy. It's putting that positive focus in,” said Preston.

The assignment isn't quite finished yet, but she's already seeing some of the smiles return to student's faces.

Preston says once she gets all of the videos back from her students, she will put them all together for the class to watch together.

