Papillion schools prepare to make virtual graduation special

The first district in line is Papillion-La Vista Community Schools for virtual graduation, and they are hard at work to make this first-time graduation as special as possible.

Annette Eyman, with PLCS, said, "Putting together a virtual graduation is a lot of work. We've never done it before. So we're learning as we go, but our whole goal through this process is to really make it special and personal for our seniors. Something they can always have and always remember."

School districts face a unique challenge this year, holding graduations without being able to gather in person.

The Papillion-La Vista School Board President Bret Brasfield was set to hand his daughter her diploma.

"It's a little bit emotional. I'm going to lie. I know it's a very rare occasion that a dad gets to hand his daughter her diploma," said Brasfield.

Special moments like these will now be held at home as graduates and their families watch a virtual ceremony.

Bryan Johnson, a music teacher at Papio South said, "When it comes to graduation, it's one of the families' most important events that they have, especially in high school. I've gone through the list probably a dozen times just to make sure I got the names down."

The videos will have speeches given by their peers as well. Megan Davey is watching her finished portion of the video for the first time.

"Oh my god, I almost wanted to cry. It was kind of sad to watch the speech, honestly, but I think they did a great job of capturing my idea behind the speech. All the clips of the students together just made it feel as normal as it can right now. I think everyone who watches it will reminisce while they watch it,” said Davey.

Both Papillion and Papillion South will graduate on May 10th.

