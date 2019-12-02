Papillion may pursue legal action against Gretna over land swap agreement

There’s a roadblock in an agreement between two Sarpy County cities who had approved a land swap earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Papillion City Council members could give final approval to the City Attorney to pursue legal action against the City of Gretna.

City spokesman, Trenton Albers says Gretna failed to follow a previously agreed on a timeline for a land swap.

What’s been named as the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement signed back in April of this year, it outlines a plan for both cities to share equal access to a future interchange along I-80 near 192nd Street in Sarpy County. Albers said the deal set a deadline of October 16, 2019, for Gretna to “de-annex” a section of land that extends to both sides of the interstate. He said as of Monday night, a southeast portion remained in the control of Gretna.

At Tuesday night’s Papillion City Council meeting, members would need to give final approval for the Papillion City Attorney to “pursue legal action against the City of Gretna for violations of the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement”.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Papillion’s City Hall.

6 News made multiple attempts to contact the City of Gretna after business house Monday evening, we’ve not received a response.

