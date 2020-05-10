Papillion father/daughter duo rise to "Chalk Your Drive Challenge"

To get families out and spending time with one another during these challenging times -- The City of Papillion has started a “Chalk Your Drive Challenge.”

Our Leigh Waldman met up with a father-daughter duo who are putting their chalk art skills to the test.

“It’s actually quiet a lot of the times. I think we both get really engrossed in everything,” said Joe Lind, a chalk artist.

“We’re both pretty quiet, usually. We both kind of keep to ourselves so it’s one of those things that we can sit and listen to some music and work on something we are both kind of passionate about,” said Christian Lind, also a chalk artist.

Passion. Patience -- and lots of chalk.

“So nervous,” Joe Lind said.

“Burn through probably $20 worth of chalk in a day. Easily,” Christian Lind said.

Christian and Joe Lind started work on their latest piece of chalk art bright and early.

“Uh, I think we started about 8:30 a.m.,” Christian Lind said.

It’s part of the “Chalk Your Drive Challenge,” by the City of Papillion.

This week’s theme is “enchanted forest.”

“This is probably the first one of your designs that we’ve actually done, isn’t it?” Christian Lind asked.

Their inspiration -- Joe Lind’s design -- close by as the chalk from last week’s frog starts to fade.

“So this is something we’ve been doing, I’ve been doing it with her for I’d say 13 years,” Christian Lind said.

Looking at pictures of his creations you’d think Christian Lind is a full-time artist.

But that’s not the case.

“I’m the director of IT for Nebraska Cancer (Specialist), so no, my day job is, uh, I'm technical,” Christian Lind said.

Joe Lind on the other hand --

“I just do it all of the time. 24/7,” Joe Lind said with a laugh.

Although the pictures don't last long, the memories of Sunday's chalking their driveway will.

“If she picks it up and keeps working at it and maybe, maybe someday with her own kids or something like that -- does the same thing, that'd be awesome,” Christian Lind said.

Next week's “Chalk Your Drive Challenge” theme is outer space.

Families creating their own sidewalk masterpieces can use #papiochalkchallenge when they post their pictures for a chance to win a prize.