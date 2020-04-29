Papillion family creates essentials basket for those in need

A Papillion family is creating change without even leaving their own home.

The family of six is giving back to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

The Cerny family is spending most of their time indoors these days.

They’re taking this time to bond as a family while finding a new way of normal.

“Things are rough because of homeschooling. We’re all cramped in here. But they see there are other people out there that are not as fortunate as we are,” said Brian Cerny.

Brian and Kellie Cerny are still working -- both from home.

It didn’t take this family of six long to decide they needed to help those who aren’t so lucky and have lost their jobs.

So they created this basket of essentials for those struggling during the pandemic.

“We started the basket off with just a few things: Some diapers, some formula, some baby wipes, canned food, and some toilet paper,” said Brian Cerny

From there -- the family reached out to those in the Papillion community.

They spread the word about the new basket located in front of their home near east 4th Street and north Beadle Street.

“We put something online that just said ‘hey if you need something, come grab it. If you want to trade go ahead and if you want to drop stuff off,’ and it’s really taken off over the last month,” Brian Cerny said.

So much so that the Cernys say nearly 100 people have stopped by either in need of some help or willing to help those in need.

“I don’t think I or any of us really knew what it was going to be so, it’s been really cool to see not only the people that need it but the people that are willing to bring stuff and it’s gone both ways which has been really cool and unexpected, I think,” said Kellie Cerny.

The Cernys say it’s also teaching their four children how to give back to the community.

”It’s a really close community and I’m glad we are able to do something good,” said Hannah Cerny

The Cernys now hope the idea spreads to other parts of the Metro-area.

”That was probably the big thing for me, the surprise of how much stuff continually moved through. There are quite a few people that need the help.”

The family says the response from the community has been so overwhelming -- there have been times most of the porch has been filled with items from those wanting to help donate to the cause.