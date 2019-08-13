Papillion elementary school receives a donation for school supplies

6 News was there as the teachers in the Papillion La Vista School District had quite a surprise on the first day of school.

Teachers at Golden Hills Elementary get to split $10,000 on supplies for their school rooms, and teachers like Missy Westerman believe the money will go a long way.

“It’s always nice to have support but to have somebody graciously adopt our classroom so that we can provide materials for our students is phenomenal,” said Westerman.

Often times, teachers spend money out of their own pockets for supplies. With the extra money, teachers are hoping to purchase exciting new tools to help the children.

“There’s a lot of fine motor activities that I would like to purchase for the classroom so that the kiddos can strengthen the muscles in their hands and just whatever I can find to make learning a little more exciting,” said Westerman.

The $10,000 was donated from Burlington, a Papillion business, as part of their adopt-a-classroom program.

Teachers are able to spend their money however they see fit.