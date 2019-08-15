Papillion district continues to recover from computer hack

Employees with the Papillion-La Vista school district have been scrambling after a software infected all the electronics in the district this summer.

It’s the first week of school and according to the district, they’re about halfway done fixing the problem.

According to school officials, it took a lot of manpower to fix the problem. They had to erase everything and start from scratch, so everything located on the computer start screen had to be reinstalled.

The schools have been in a race against time all summer trying to fix thousands of computers across the district.

Annette Eyman, the Director of Communications explains that it wasn’t just the schools.

“Probably one of the biggest undertakings was that every teacher's computer that they had at home, every laptop, needed to be touched,” said Eyman.

Thursday they were working on middle school computers 15 at a time and occurring to officials, not having them all fixed has disrupted some of the classes.

“Our cad labs, our robotics systems, where computers are a part of the curriculum those are the top priority,” said Eyman.

According to officials, most staff devices have been fixed but they still have a ways to go with student devices.

“It’s a massive undertaking and probably the biggest piece of that is the manpower,” said Eyman.

According to Eyman, it takes 45 minutes to do a computer before they’re ready to go to a school.

The district still needs a couple more months to complete all the devices.

School officials say that it is unclear where the Malware came from but most of the damage is covered by the school’s insurance.

