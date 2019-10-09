Papillion councilman cited for child abuse

Papillion City Councilman Jason Gaines has been cited for misdemeanor child abuse.

Sources tell 6 News the victim is a 5-year-old boy who isn't his child but is sometimes under his care — and that the child allegedly had been grabbed and had visible finger marks on his arms and side.

The official citation is for negligent child abuse — no serious injury.

Gaines, 45, was ticketed last week by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Papillion Police forwarded the investigation to the sheriff because of a conflict of interest. As a council member, Gaines cast a vote on issues pertaining to the police department.

It’s not the first such incident involving the councilman. In 2005, he pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor for which he was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Elected to the council in 2012 and re-elected in 2016, Gaines’ term expires in 2020.

6 News contacted the City of Papillion and was told by a spokesperson that city leaders are aware of the charge, but declined further comment.