Papillion councilman cited for abuse pushes for trial

Papillion City Councilman Jason Gaines, cited for misdemeanor child abuse, is pushing for the case to go to trial.

Gaines appeared briefly in court in Sarpy County Friday with his next court appearance scheduled for November 25th.

6 On Your Side broke the story last month. Councilman Gaines was cited for Negligent Child Abuse - No Serious Injury.

Sources said last month that a 5-year-old boy, who is sometimes under Gaines' care, was allegedly grabbed and had visible fingermarks on his arms and sides.

6 News caught up with his attorney, Steve Delaney, who said, “We don't believe that the charges should have been filed. We don't believe that he'll be found guilty."

The November court date is for a status hearing. Delaney said after that they'll decide on a date for trial.