Papillion businesses help families of Gretna girls killed in crash

It’s been 10 days since four Gretna High School girl’s lost their lives in a car crash. The one survivor continues to recover in the hospital.

Since their deaths, 11 local businesses in Papillion have partnered to donate a portion of yesterday’s sales for the five families affected by the crash.

15-year-old Alex Minardi and 16-year-olds Addisyn Pfeifer, Kloe Odermatt, and Abby Barth died after their vehicle hit a guardrail, dove into a ravine, and caught fire Monday, June 17th.

15-year-old Roan Brandon was hospitalized with severe burns and a broken clavicle. She is recovering.

Spin! Neapolitan Pizza, in Papillion, is donating 25% of Thursday’s profits. Their lunch hour sales were 50% higher than they usually are, according to the owner of Spin! Pizza.

Word of the fundraiser spread to Bellevue, Waterloo and out to Valley where the Doane’s drove in to participate.

“People are just always willing to pitch in and help one another,” said Chad Doane. “That’s the good people in this state. Pull together and support each other. Good times or bad.”