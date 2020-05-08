Papillion business booms for Mother's Day despite pandemic

Mother’s day may look a little different for many families this year. They’re also different for businesses. Some are seeing a boost in business due to social distancing.

The staff at Small Cakes in Papillion is working nearly nonstop to keep up with orders coming in for mother's day.

"We are quite a bit busier than what we have ever been in the past,” said Ermitano.

Nancy Ermitano is the small cakes manager. She says like many other businesses have had to think outside of the box over the last few months, offering mother's day cupcake bouquets, and decorate yourself cookies.

"We have a party pack that's 6 cupcakes they can take home and decorate themselves. So just different things to do," said Ermitano.

But, she says they've seen an influx of business for mother's day. Just this week alone.

"I'll probably end up around 700 dozen of cupcakes between the 3 sizes that we make," said Ermitano.

On top of mother's day, she says they've seen a lot of people looking for a few moments of normalcy while enjoying a treat.

"Our motto is ‘maybe a cupcake will help,’ and people take it to heart," said Ermitano.

And they live true to the motto as well hoping to put a smile on all those mom's faces this weekend.

Nancy says they crew will be at the bakery before the sun comes up tomorrow to make sure all those moms are happy come Sunday.

