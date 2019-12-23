Papillion PD cracking down on drivers under the influence

In the midst of the holiday season, Papillion police are doing their best to make sure you get home safely.

Lieutenant Steven Young says this year, they've had more holiday DUI arrests than ever.

"We annexed a little bit of area but not enough to substantiate 11 drunk driving arrests over the course of a three day weekend," Lt. Young explained. "This year it just seems to be even more of an increase strangely enough."

An increase that can potentially take a life during what should be the most wonderful time of the year.

"Last year in the United States, over 11,000 people were killed in an alcohol-related accident," Young said. "To put it into perspective, that's the equivalent of 16 jumbo jets. Now if 16 jumbo jets went down, there would obviously be some kind of inquiries being done, that's what happens on our highways."

And arrests are just saved for after dark, just last week Papillion officers pulled over someone driving under the influence at 1 p.m.

"They're out there you know, we're seeing them more and more. And that's just alcohol, you add to that prescription medication, and narcotics," he warned. "You don't know what's in that car next to you or coming at you anymore."

One thing officers have on their side this year, technology.

Lieutenant young showed 6 News one of the kits they have in their vehicles. In it is a yellow hand-held device.

"This is an alco-sensor, it's a field testing device," Young said.

It helps to measure a person's blood alcohol levels more accurately.

"It's also got accessories that will allow us to check containers if there's alcohol in containers," he said.

That is in addition to the drug detection experts on the force as well.

This year, the Department of Highway Safety's slogan is "Who's driving you home?" Lieutenant Young thinks keeping that in mind is the easiest and safest way to get you where you're going.