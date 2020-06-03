Papillion Manor asking for cards for seniors

As the coronavirus pandemic trudges on for another month, people living inside of senior living facilities are struggling with the lack of outside interaction.

Since March 7th, the doors of Papillion Manor have been closed with a sign posted saying "no visitors are allowed until further notice."

Nykki Peers, a registered nurse at the retirement home says it can be tough on residents.

But that's why she came up with this idea.

"A little over a week ago I put a post out on Facebook, just requesting the help of the community," Peers said. "To send cards letters, hand-drawn pictures, anything to uplift their spirits and put a smile on their face."

So far, the response has been incredible. More than 300 cards have been sent in so far.

Kathy Goodman proudly showed off one of hers with sunflowers drawn on it.

"...it says it's a good day to be happy," Goodman said.

She's been living at Papillion Manor for a little over a year and while her family visits outside of her window, these cards from complete strangers have made her smile.

"It makes me feel good to know that people out there are thinking of us in here," Goodman said.

With no real end in sight with the coronavirus pandemic, Peers says these cards need to keep coming.

"Keep 'em coming. Other nursing facilities in the metro area could really use letters and support for their residents as well," Peers said.

Support for people like Kathy and so many others.

If you want to send something to Papillion Manor, you can just put it in the mail and address it to 610 S Polk St. in Papillion. The staff will make sure it gets to their residents.