Papillion-La Vista teacher gets creative to help students study

Learning from home may be a challenge for some students.

The challenge for teachers is holding their attention.

Papillion-La Vista Middle School 7th grader Ethan Forbes is tuning in to Mrs. Christine Denker's daily YouTube assignment.

“I wanted to give them a sense of normalcy. What you see in the video is pretty much what they see in the classroom on a daily basis,” Denker said.

But something far from normal is how the school year has been affected by coronavirus.

“They know that teachers aren't grading them as much as they used to be,” said Desi Forbes, Ethan’s mom.

Denker realized this, and took the challenge as an opportunity to think outside the box. What she came up with has Ethan studying hard.

“She sends out gift cards to students who earn the most points by turning in assignments and book reports,” Ethan said.

Instead of letter grades, each assignment has a point structure with it. The more points you earn, the better your chances of getting a gift card.

What Denker has found is the kids are really locking onto this strategy, and it's helping her teach them even better.

“I've learned so much more about them outside of academics. I've gotten to know them and some of their interests, and then tying that back into an academic link,” Denker said.

Ethan was very close to getting one of those cards this week. His mom, though, sees Denker's bigger mission.

“She's an English teacher, but she's not just teaching English. She's teaching them how to be positive through a situation that's been challenging for everybody,” Forbes said.

“To be able to say they had teachers that cared about them and who wanted them to do well, and we're there to support them every step of the way. That's what I want them to take away from this experience,” Denker said.

Denker sends about three gift cards per week.

She plans to hold a special drawing soon for students who have the most overall points.