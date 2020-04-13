Papillion-La Vista Community Schools makes donation to CHI Midlands

Hospitals are in dire need of certain supplies ranging from sanitizing wipes to gloves. Papillion-La Vista Community Schools helped out in a big way Monday.

"I'm so excited," said Julie Nichols.

Julie Nichols is the Surgery Manager at CHI Midlands. Under the mask, a smile. Because she just got a truckload of supplies they are in major need of.

"We do go through them pretty quick," she said.

At Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, employees are loading carts full of supplies going to help doctors and nurses at CHI.

"We know our medical providers are on the very front line. We know they're risking their own personal health and well-being to protect all of us. So we thought this is the least we can do to help lend a hand," said Dr. Andy Rikli.

Superintendent Dr. Andy Rikli says he knows the district may have a hard time restocking these supplies, but he says the hospitals need them much more.

"The first priority has to be our medical providers. They are working to keep us safe. It's our hope that over the next few months the supply chain will loosen up so some of those things are more readily available," Rikli said.

Schools donated boxes full of hand sanitizer, wipes, goggles, and gloves.

At CHI Midlands, Nichols is there to accept the donations. She says they can go through 15 tubs of sanitizing wipes in a day, and while these donations help with their job. She says it goes farther than that.

"I think just seeing how much we're all coming together as a community and helping each other out is really keeping us positive and keeping us going," Nichols said.

CHI says this donation should last them a few days. So they always welcome donations on these high demand supplies.