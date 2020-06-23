Papillion Farmers Market returns to original location

After more than a month at a new location, the Papillion Farmers Market is heading back to their old stomping grounds. There will be some changes, of course, but vendors say they're ready to be back.

“These are all-natural so they're all whole wheat flour, wheat germ, egg, and water,” said Brandi Kawula.

First time Papillion Farmers Market vendor, Brandi Kawula had a unique start to the market season.

"It started kind of slow with the drive-thru pre-orders. You know, people were hesitant about ordering things that they didn't know what it was,” said Kawula.

Last week, the city of Papillion decided to move back to City Park when the governor announced directed health measures were being relaxed.

"It's a favorite in the community to have it here in the park, you have the atmosphere of the trees and the shade,” said Recreation supervisor Alexis Ehrhardt.

This map shows how the vendors will be spread out throughout the park.

The move is welcome for Pamela Roland.

Just like Kawula, selling her cake pops and bath bombs was hard when customers couldn't check out the products for themselves.

"I think it's really hard with certain products. They want to feel it, they want to see it. They want to understand what they're purchasing beforehand, and since I only had one-year prior I think it was really challenging,” said Roland.

Things won't be the same as last year even though it's in the same place. Cash will still be accepted but it's discouraged. Vendors and customers will be spaced out to keep the social distance. Masks aren't required for shoppers, but they are for vendors.

Kawula and Roland are both feeling confident in the safety measures in place, they’re ready to have community interaction.

Ehrhardt says the changes to the market could stick around even after the pandemic is through.

