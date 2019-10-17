Papillion Boy Scout landmark to be repaired

After nearly a century the Boys Scout cabin in Papillion was in need of some tender love and care, Thursday it was loaded up and moved from its original spot where it has sat since 1920.

From the foundation to the walls, and a collapsing chimney, troop 60 has been there to see this project through. It has been used as a storage facility but the troop hopes that when it’s done it can be much more.

“People come down 84th Street and this cabin has always been here, it’s just an iconic part of Papillion it’s actually in pretty bad shape so we started worrying about a year ago that literally will it survive another winter,” said the Mayor of Papillion, David Black.

First, they’ll lay down the foundation and then start the preservation process.

Tim Sachallehn, a Boy Scout member, believes it’s a sound structure it just needs help.

Preparing the ground and pouring new concrete will happen next and then the cabin can be moved to its original spot.

