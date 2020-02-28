Panel seeks censure, coaching for foul-mouthed Kansas judge

A judicial disciplinary panel has recommended that a foul-mouthed Kansas judge should be publicly censured and receive professional coaching, but not kicked off the bench.

The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct unanimously concluded Friday that Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins violated central judicial canons of independence, integrity and impartiality.

Its recommendations will be sent to the Kansas Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide his fate. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.