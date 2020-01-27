Panel: Kansas prosecutor misled jurors in sex crimes case

A panel of attorneys has recommended a former Jackson County special prosecutor in Kansas face ethics charges for allegedly misleading jurors who found a man guilty of sex crimes that were later thrown out on appeal.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the panel reviewed the Kansas Disciplinary Administrators Office’s investigation of attorney Jacqie Spradling. It concluded there was sufficient evidence to believe she violated the state's code of conduct in the 2017 convictions against Jacob Ewing for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, battery, and other charges.

Spradling did not immediately return a call left Monday for comment.