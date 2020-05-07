Pandemic threatens incoming university freshmen experience

Thousands of area seniors are wrapping up their high school years and looking forward to the next chapter in their academic career.

For some, UNO is in their future.

But university leaders say things will no doubt be different on campus this fall.

Health experts say the country will likely still be dealing with the coronavirus outbreak by the time the fall season rolls around.

The University Of Nebraska says by then, students will be back on campus. We talked to a UNO bound high school senior about her expectations as she gets ready to head to college during a pandemic.

Tarynn Liabraaten said, "there's no way that school's going to be canceled and then it's canceled tomorrow and then for the rest of the year."

An unexpected and unconventional ending to Tarynn Liabratten's senior year at Papillion La-Vista High School.

When Tarynn begins her college career, the coronavirus threat will likely still be hanging over us.

"I’m not nervous because where we live it doesn't seem to be as extreme as other places and because it's a place I’m familiar with I’m not as nervous as I might have been going to a new state," said Tarynn.

The University Of Nebraska plans to resume in-person teaching and learning on each campus.

"Safety is definitely important especially if you're an incoming freshman that has never lived somewhere outside of their own house. You want to be safe and feel like the staff there would take as best care of you as they can," said Tarynn.

UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold emailed the UNO campus community, saying new and returning students should not expect the typical on-campus operations.

"I’ve definitely gotten things about how they're changing because of COVID-19," said Tarynn.

Changes may include partially filled classrooms and residential venues to allow proper social distancing, and increasing the use of online and remote learning and teaching.

"I’m hoping to just keep getting an education that I would even if this wasn't happening," said Tarynn.

Chancellor Gold says school officials will be working with health professionals in the coming weeks and months to make the campus as safe as possible for students, staff, and the community.

