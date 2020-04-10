Pandemic pushes record number of people to trails of Hitchcock Nature Center

City parks may be closed in Omaha, but that hasn't quelled any desire to escape the confines of home. People are flocking to local wildlife refuges and nature parks; setting some records along the way.

“We’re just making sure that we get out of the house and spend some time getting some fresh air and getting some exercise is really important,” said Bronwyn Barney.

Barney and members of her family were at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek on Friday. The trails there have become a popular destination.

“Here at Hitchcock we are seeing a record amount of people since the social distancing guidelines have been put in place,” said Amy Campagna, environmental education coordinator with Pottawattamie County Conservation.

These are records, not just for this time of year; these are all-time highs.

“Usually if we’re able to come out here on a weekday it’s pretty slow but we’ve been meeting a lot more people along the trail and seeing a lot more visitors,” said Barney.

The volume has forced some adjustments at Hitchcock.

“It’s required us to do things a little bit differently at the park, said Campagna. “We’ve had a little more presence of rangers here at Hitchcock park to help deal with the number of people visiting the park,” noting keeping people safe is the priority.

“For the most part, people are doing a really good job of social distancing. It’s fairly easy to do out here on the trails,” said Campagna. “We really want to encourage people to make sure they’re following that directive and staying six feet away.”

Officials say it would also be helpful if people explored some other parks.

“We do want to remind people that we have five parks in Pottawattamie County, so we encourage people to get out and visit our other parks,” said Campagna.

Over at DeSoto Wildlife Refuge, they’re also seeing a bump in visitors. Officials are planning to open it up for fishing and boating on April 15, but there will be some restrictions, including closed docks and no access to restrooms.

