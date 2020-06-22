Pandemic piles onto problem at Omaha recycling locations

Frustration is mounting along with the mess at recycling locations throughout Omaha. Waste Management’s staff shortage has delayed curbside pick up a handful of times amid the pandemic, piling onto an already existing problem.

Crews spent hours cleaning up a drop-off location on 75th Street Monday morning; picking up everything from couches and garbage to car parts and stacks of cardboard.

“My boss and them have me come out here every week, at least twice a week, to try and keep it contained a little bit, but as you can see it’s ridiculous,” said Warren Anderson, who works for FirstStar Recycling, the company contracted by the City of Omaha.

Warren told 6 News the drop-off at 75 Street and one in Elkhorn are the biggest problems. "Siding, all kinds of stuff, they bring whatever they need to throw away,” said Anderson.

“The bins are always overflowing,” said Ken Kort, while dropping off his recycling. “I don’t know, maybe they need to empty them more often, it's just a big mess that’s what it is. “

The City told 6 News they are aware the situation has turned worse amid the pandemic; and that they’re working to get more bins to the busy locations, as well as asking police to patrol these areas for illegal dumping.

“I don’t know why there’s no cameras or something installed,” said Anderson. “Some of the neighbors have said they’re going start taking pictures of cars that are doing this stuff and reporting it to the police and I told them that would be great.”

Meanwhile, Kort said it doesn’t seem fair for anyone to have to clean up the mess being made.

“I feel sorry for the people who have to clean this up,” said Kort. “It’s sad. It shouldn’t be that way.”

6 News will be watching this story as more permanent changes are on their way to curbside recycling pickup.

Starting the week of June 29, Waste Management will begin picking up recycling every-other-week, rather than every week.

The change in schedule was planned prior to the pandemic as part of the city’s new recycling collection contract with FirstStar recycling.