Pakistani girl dies of her injuries from Karachi plane crash

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A hospital official says a Pakistani girl who was critically injured on the ground when a passenger plane went down in a crowded neighborhood in the port city of Karachi last month has died at a hospital.

Flight PK-8303 took off from the eastern city of Lahore and crashed near the airport on May 22 while trying to land.

The Airbus A320 crash killed 97 passengers and crew members; two passengers survived the crash.

The 12-year-old girl was among four residents of the area who were injured in the disaster.

The remaining three are still in hospital.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.