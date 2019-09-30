Pair of traveling contractors sentenced Monday for preying on elderly

A pair of traveling contractors with a long history of ripping off the elderly face a sentencing today.

The case grew out of a 6 On Your Side investigation.

Cracks in Helen Twedt's trust developed soon after she paid Scott and his nephew Nephew Miller $10,400 for basement leak prevention and a small portion of outdoor carpet.

"I was amazed what they did and they charged me that much money," said Twedt.

The pair entered no-contest pleas to felony abuse of a vulnerable adult after experts described their work as shoddy and overcharged.

So far, she has experienced no leaking into her basement and she did receive a $5,400 refund.

Another $5,000 ten days after turning their bond money to the court.

"Since they scraped together the $10,400 for full restitution, I thought that would mitigate in favor of getting some kind of probation," said Steve Lafler, Defense attorney.

Instead, both Patrick and Scott Miller were sentenced to three years in prison. THough offering apologies in court, the prosecutor described how the pair have preyed on elderly victims for years in six states.

Luckily, Helen got her money back.

"Well you did follow through on it and I didn't expect to get any of my money back," said Twedt. "But they still have to go to jail for what they did wrong and so they learn their lesson, I mean gee they'll go on to somebody else and do the same thing to them."

The attorney for Scott Miller claimed his client needs shoulder surgery and will be easy prey in prison. The prosecutor called that ironic since he and his nephew have preyed on elderly victims for years. Both can be released on good time after serving a year and a half.