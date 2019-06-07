Pair facing charges after deputies find stolen IDs, credit cards, checks

A man and a woman suspected of committing a "smash and grab" theft from a vehicle in West Omaha on Thursday are now facing multiple charges.

Justin R. Templeton, 35, and Charlicia L. Hicks, 25, both of Omaha, were each booked on theft and criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Templeton was also booked on possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

The vehicle theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 179th Street.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies said they found a vehicle tied to the initial crime at a hotel near 104th Street and Bedford Avenue. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies said they found stolen IDs, credit cards, personal documents, and checkbooks in their possession.

A third suspect was also arrested but later released, according to a press release from the Sheriff's department.

Investigators will be working to contact owners of the recovered items, the Sheriff's department release states.