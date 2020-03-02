Paid parkers frustrated over towed away vehicles

A surprise ending for several people leaving a Broadway show in downtown Omaha last week. They found their cars missing.

After taking her sons to Stomp, Anchetta Marshall is making noise about her SUV being towed.

Son said, “I thought it was stolen.”

From a lot where she paid to park.

Anchetta Marshall said, “It wasn’t just us but there were elderly people and other kids out here.”

Friday night Anchetta paid 10 dollars at a kiosk in a privately owned public parking lot.

There’s a small sticker that says display ticket on the dash and even on the receipt it says place face up on dash but neither here or there is there a warning that if you don’t your car will be towed.

But Monday she paid Tow Pros $202 to get back her suburban.

“I understand that he’s doing his job and he is under a contract but something needs to be done,” said Marshall.

Joe Livingston of Tow Pros towed Anchettas vehicle and others though he won’t say how many from the lot where they paid to park.

Joe Livingston said, “How am I going to tell the difference between someone who has paid and someone who didn’t pay if the receipt is not in the window, how Mike.”

But Anchetta calls the kiosk too dark with signs too vague.

“More light and then the signs on their need to say will be towed,” said Marshall.

Suggestions that Livingston says he’s made to the lot management.

Joe Livingston said, “I did what I was told to do, they said to tow anybody that did not have a sticker on the dash.”

But the single mom who spent $160 on tickets so her sons could see a Broadway show had to pay 200 more for not putting the parking receipt on the dash.

Though parkers aren’t warned of being towed if they don’t leave receipts on the dash, private parking signs are properly posted so it appears the vehicle removal was legal. The city prosecutor is reviewing the law to make sure.

First Management which operates the parking lot did not return our phone call.

