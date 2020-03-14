Packed grocery stores struggle with demand due to coronavirus worries

Many people are stocking up as the threat of the coronavirus grows. We found stores busy with shoppers looking for items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

The stores say they can't keep up with the demand. Shelves in several isles of the store are left empty and they don't know when they'll get the next shipment.

A mother of four says she's been looking for disinfectant wipes all around the metro, to help protect her family, but hasn't had any luck.

Worries are showing on bare shelves at the bakers on saddle creek road. Employees told us off camera they restocked the isle Thursday night, and all the bottled water was sold out Friday morning.

People are scrambling to find hand sanitizer at this location, coming up empty-handed.

Shoppers at the Hy-Vee on Cass Street stocking up and waiting in long lines.

We found a note in the toilet paper aisle, limiting one package per person. Workers say an emergency shipment was delivered this morning and they've already sold out.

“Consumers end up hoarding whether it is ethical or unethical,” said Professor Adidam.

UNO Professor Dr. Phani Tej Adidam says people are scared and are buying supplies, not knowing how long coronavirus will be around.

“As a consumer, if you want to stock 20 bottles of hand sanitizer there’s nobody to stop you,” said Adidam.

We did notice some stores are starting to have a buying limit of one or two items.

