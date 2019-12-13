Package recovered by neighbor after porch pirates strike Dundee home

Porch Pirates stealing packages from a Dundee area home were caught on camera last Friday. One neighbor recently made a discovery taking out the trash.

Two women appear to be stealing packages in the area. This woman takes several packages not knowing or caring what’s inside.

“A couple of gifts for both our dad's so sorry dads, Christmas is canceled this year and a gift for this guy,” said Kevin Kuzelka, porch pirate victim.

On Tuesday, a few doors away, Cathryn Jordan was dumping some trash in her trash can, but the garbage can was already full.

“Then I realized it was probably from somebody who picked it up from a porch or somewhere and realized this isn’t something that I want, it’s for a little baby,” said Jordan.

Cathryn got there just in time. The garbage truck came ten minutes later.

So Cathryn returned the baby gift to the rightful owner.

“It’s just kind of sad that people don’t respect other people’s property or that they are focusing on getting something for nothing,” said Jordan.

The Kuzelka’s are grateful Cathryn did the neighborly thing.

