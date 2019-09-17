Pacific Junction mayor staying optimistic as floodwaters rise near Mills County

As floodwaters rise in parts of Iowa close to the Missouri River, one county stays optimistic that the measures they took after the spring flood, will hold true through this third threat.

WOWT file photo

Pacific Junction Mayor Andy Young in Mills County, is confident that their recently repaired levee to the north will keep them dry.

“They call it a 25-year fix. But it’s enough that I think they’ve got it so that I think it will hold a lot of the water back,” said Young.

Young is aware of the water on its way from the South Dakota Storms.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world with the Corps, they’re doing the best they can with the cards that are dealt to them,” said Young.

The Army Corps of Engineers and Coast Guard are have issued a no-wake boating advisory, calling for the slowest speeds possible for all river traffic.

