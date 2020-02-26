PTO embezzlement suspect in Omaha court

The man who Omaha Police said admitted to taking more than $9,000 in funds from the Florence Elementary parent-teacher organization was formally charged in court Wednesday.

Bradley Whitmore, 41, was formally charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking of an amount exceeding $5,000, a Class 2A felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

His bond was set at $10,000. Whitmore waived his preliminary hearing, and a public defender was appointed to his case.

The judge also ordered Whitmore to have no contact with the PTO or any of its accounts.

Whitmore is accused of using $9,427.87 belonging to the PTO for personal use and through other unauthorized charges. An OPD report states he used the school's debit card to make unauthorized cash withdrawals.

In December 2019, Whitmore surrendered himself to police for a DUI misdemeanor, claiming then that mental health issues were a factor in the crime and that he was getting treatment.

Families from the school are outraged.

"He was out shaking bells on one of the coldest days, and he ws doing the candy drive up front, Misti Bouquet told 6 News on Tuesday. Her nephew attends the school.