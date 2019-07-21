Owners of tornado-ravaged ice cream store selling property where business stood

The owners of C&L Dairy Sweet in Lincoln say they are selling the spot where their buisness was leveled by a tornado in May.

Hap Loomis owned and operated the business with her children and grandchildren for 40 years. Then came the May 5th tornado.

The owners say they were grandfathered into a number of rules and regulation due to the age of their establishment and if they tried to rebuild the planning commission would require so many renovations that they wouldn’t see a profit.

Their property is currently for sale on Zillow for $395,000 for the 1.9 acre lot.