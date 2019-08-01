Owner of Yale Park gets another 6 months to fix up rental units

The owner of the Yale Park Apartment complex is getting more time to fix up his rental units.

On Thursday afternoon, Omaha’s Property Maintenance Appeals Board voted to in favor of giving Kay Anderson six more months to fix up 14 more rental units.

Last September, the city evacuated about 500 refugees from the complex after finding thousands of code violations. On Tuesday, Kay Anderson said his goal is to have all 100 of the units at the Yale Park Apartment complex rented out by March.

For the past two months, Lay Hay Hsgee has lived in one of the 23 Yale Park units brought back up to code.

"For me, it's very good. Very nice, nice area,” Hsgee said.

Anderson said all of his current tenants are refugees. Some have lived at the apartments before; others are new.

Hsgee said heard about the apartments from her community.

"Easy, because my people, they have lived here for a long time — the Karen people, so we know," Hsgee said.

Acknowledging at Thursday’s meeting that Anderson has been meeting their deadlines over the past several months, the city decided to give the landlord six more months to fix up 14 more units.

"They've kept the goals reasonable enough that we've been able to meet them,” Anderson said. “There was no surprise here. We've been through this multiple times now and met our deadlines every time."

Anderson said he wants to have all the units up to code within the next eight months, noting they will be easy to rent out once again to refugee families.

"We knew from the beginning... We've been saying all along...We've had a waiting list since the day that the city moved everyone out."

Meanwhile, the city is moving forward with its criminal case against Anderson. It’s scheduled to go trial in late August, when Anderson will face 99 misdemeanors in connection with the code violations found at Yale Park last year.