Overturned vehicle crash on EB I-80 backs up traffic

An overturned vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 near 72nd street has backed up traffic along I-80 ahead of the evening commute on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (NDOT / WOWT)
Updated: Fri 4:34 PM, Sep 20, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- An overturned vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 near 72nd Street caused travel delays about 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon as investigators initially blocked off all lanes.

Authorities closed southbound ramps onto I-80 at 72nd and 84th streets as well as several lanes of the interstate. Drivers were advised to avoid I-80 in that area until the scene could be cleared from the road.

At 4:10 p.m., NDOT was reporting that the crash scene had been moved to an exit ramp, and that all I-80 lanes were reopened.

