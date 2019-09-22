Overnight rains likely to extend road closures

We're expecting an overdue stretch of dry conditions in the metro Sunday afternoon with sunshine returning Monday after heavy rains pounded the soggy earth Saturday night into the flood-soaked morning that followed.

A daylight look at troubled metro roads showed I-29 still below the surface of the floodwaters north of the Honey Creek exit.

As of Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Transportation said I-29 remained closed in both directions between North 25th Street in Council Bluffs and one mile south of the Missouri Valley area. Interstate-680 remained closed from I-29 west to Nebraska.

The Missouri River had risen approximately six inches Sunday morning as the result of the overnight downpours. Additional impacts are expected to be relatively minor.

This just means that more of the stretch of closed interstate is flooded and will likely stay flooded for an extra day. Levels should fall to a point where the interstates start to clear by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch remained in effect in the metro until 1 p.m. Sunday with northwest winds drawing in cooler air.